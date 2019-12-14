NMR ‘joy rides’ to be reintroduced from Monday

To meet public demand, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) “joy rides” between Coonoor and Runnymede are to be reintroduced from Monday onwards, a press release from the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said.

The special train, comprising three coaches, is to be run between Coonoor and Runnymede on all days of the week. The services are scheduled to continue till January 19, 2020. The special train will leave from Coonoor Station at 11.30 a.m, and reach Runnymede station at 12 noon, and return to Coonoor at 1.30 p.m. The train will halt at the iconic Runnymede Station for around an hour to allow visitors to enjoy the sights and sounds of the station, officials said. On each Saturday, the journey will commence from the Coonoor Railway Station at 1 p.m. and reach Runnymede at 1.30 p.m, returning to Coonoor at 3 p.m.

A ticket for a ride on the special train is to cost around ₹450 for first class travel and ₹320 for second class. Tickets will be available at the booking office in Coonoor. Officials said that the new special train will ensure more tourists get a chance to experience a train ride along the NMR route.