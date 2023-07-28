NLC work: T.N. government urged to provide compensation to Cuddalore farmers

July 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Salem

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam here urged the State government to provide compensation to the farmers for destroying standing paddy crops in Cuddalore district.

On Friday, association’s general secretary K. Sundaram told reporters that for the canal diversion work of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, standing paddy crops were destroyed using earthmovers in Cuddalore district. The crops that were ready for harvest in 20 days on over 30 acres were allegedly destroyed. It was an inhuman act, Mr. Sundaram said.

Asking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to keep up his promise, Mr. Sundaram said that during the election campaign, the Chief Minister promised that if the DMK voted to power, farmers’ lands would not be acquired without their permission. So, if the Chief Minister really cared about farmers, the government should announce compensation for the destroyed standing crops and ensure that, in the future, this kind of action by officials should not take place, Mr. Sundaram said.

