Coimbatore

NIRF ranking: Krishnammal college in Coimbatore gets 6th rank

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE July 16, 2022 19:40 IST
Updated: July 16, 2022 19:40 IST

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women in Coimbatore has bagged the sixth position in the colleges category in the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India ranking. Nine of the 18 colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University secured places in the top 100 under the college category.

The rest have been ranked in various positions in this system, as announced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15. Totally, 7,254 higher educational institutes from across the country took part in NIRF 2022, an increase from the 6,272 in 2021.

Bharathiar University got 15th rank. The rank dropped from 14 in 2021 to 15 this year in the university category. The University scored 22nd rank in the research category of NIRF.

