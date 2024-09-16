Nipah infection in Kerala: Health Department steps up surveillance at checkposts, border villages in Coimbatore

The Health Department on Monday stepped up surveillance at inter-State checkposts in Coimbatore district, in the wake of confirmation of Nipah infection in a patient in Malappuram district in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers of vehicles coming from Kerala were checked for symptoms as per the safety protocol, Health Department sources said.

Last week, the department had convened a meeting of private hospitals in the district and instructed them to update data of all communicable diseases on the Integrated Health Information Platform.

Also, Health Inspectors, Village Health Nurses and mid-level health providers have been directed to keep a watch on the villages in Coimbatore district bordering Kerala for symptoms of the disease, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.