Nipah infection in Kerala: Health Department steps up surveillance at checkposts, border villages in Coimbatore

Published - September 16, 2024 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Surveillance at inter-State checkpoints in Coimbatore has been stepped up in the wake of Nipah infection in Malappuram district in Kerala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Health Department on Monday stepped up surveillance at inter-State checkposts in Coimbatore district, in the wake of confirmation of Nipah infection in a patient in Malappuram district in Kerala.

Passengers of vehicles coming from Kerala were checked for symptoms as per the safety protocol, Health Department sources said.

Last week, the department had convened a meeting of private hospitals in the district and instructed them to update data of all communicable diseases on the Integrated Health Information Platform.

Also, Health Inspectors, Village Health Nurses and mid-level health providers have been directed to keep a watch on the villages in Coimbatore district bordering Kerala for symptoms of the disease, sources added.

