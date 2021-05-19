Ninth load of oxygen from Rourkela to Coimbatore today

Coimbatore

19 May 2021 23:01 IST

The ninth loaded Oxygen Express train that left Rourkela carrying 36.74 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) is expected to reach Madukkarai near Coimbatore on Thursday.

The tenth loaded Oxygen Express train also departed from Rourkela with 29.24 MT of LMO in three tankers, a release from Southern Railway said. The 11 loaded Oxygen Express train also left Rourkela for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday carrying 78.58 MT of LMO in four containers.

The train delivers nearly 800 MT of LMO to various States each day.

Tamil Nadu has received a total of 439.89 MT of LMO through eight Oxygen Express trains up to May 18.