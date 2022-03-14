Nine-year-old girl dies after woman attempts to kill self, children in Salem

A 29-year-old woman attempted to end her life after trying to kill her two children near Kondalampatti here during the early hours of Monday. While the younger child died, the woman and the other child are under treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

According to the pol i ce, Revathi (29) is married to Thyagrajan, a differently abled person, and the couple has two children Janani (13) and Vedhika Shree (9). Revathi was apparently married off at a young age and the couple quarreled frequently.

On Monday, Revathi attempted to kill her children and end her life. Her neighbours rushed them to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, police said.

Vedhika died on the way hospital, police said. Kondalampatti police have registered a case. Police have recovered a suicide note from the house.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.