Nine-year-old boy electrocuted in Salem

Published - May 20, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a switchboard while playing cricket with his friends on the street at Chellapillaikuttai near Omalur in Salem on Sunday evening. V. Lingeswaran, a class IV student, accidentally touched the switchboard for streetlights and suffered electric shock. He died on the way to hospital. Following this, the residents staged a road roko on Salem-Muthunaickenpatti Road. They alleged that the panchayat officials were responsible for the boy’s death, as the switchboard was placed at a lower level near an electric pole. The Omalur police and panchayat officials held talks with the villagers. After the officials pacified the villagers, the protest was withdrawn. 

CONNECT WITH US