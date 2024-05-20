GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nine-year-old boy electrocuted in Salem

Published - May 20, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a switchboard while playing cricket with his friends on the street at Chellapillaikuttai near Omalur in Salem on Sunday evening. V. Lingeswaran, a class IV student, accidentally touched the switchboard for streetlights and suffered electric shock. He died on the way to hospital. Following this, the residents staged a road roko on Salem-Muthunaickenpatti Road. They alleged that the panchayat officials were responsible for the boy’s death, as the switchboard was placed at a lower level near an electric pole. The Omalur police and panchayat officials held talks with the villagers. After the officials pacified the villagers, the protest was withdrawn. 

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.