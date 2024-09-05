GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine tribal settlements in Thirumurthy hills lack road facility

Published - September 05, 2024 06:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal people in nine settlements are forced to carry the injured and ailing patients in cradle and trek for five km to reach the plains because of lack of road.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nine tribal settlements in Thirumurthy hills where 4,000 families live lack the basic facility of road. People carry the ailing or injured in cradles and trek for five km to reach the plains for a hospital.

In Thirumurthy hills, Easal Thittu, Kuzhipatti, Kurumalai, Mavadappu, Kattupatti, Kondanthur and Aatumalai tribal settlements are located and Thalinji Vayal and Manjampatti hamlets are in Madathukulam town panchayat. The people have to trek five km to reach the nearest town of Udumalpet. If they want to travel by road, they have to go to Valparai and travel for 100 km to reach the nearest town.

In case of medical emergencies and wildlife attack, the villagers carry the ailing and injured in cradles and trek the five-km-path to reach the plains. A few months ago, the tribal people, during an inspection by Collector T. Christuraj, submitted a petition in this regard and the Collector ordered for a resolution by the town panchayat. The town panchayat passed a resolution and ₹49 lakh was allocated to lay a road and the works began.

However, the Forest Department registered an FIR against four earthmover operators and a few tribal people and the case is under investigation.

Udumalpet Forest Range Office sources said that even if the Collector gave permission and funds, laying of load was not permitted inside the Reserve Forest and a clearance would have to come from the Ministry of Environment and Forests after a detailed inquiry into the impact on the wildlife, by the Centre and the State government’s forest officials.

Published - September 05, 2024 06:10 pm IST

