Nine recover from COVID-19 in Erode, seven discharged

Nine COVID-19 patients, including two Thailand nationals, recovered after treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai on Friday. Since the foreign nationals were already arrested along with four of their colleagues, they were kept in a separate ward in the hospital and would be produced in the court on April 23.

The other seven discharged persons were given a warm send-off by Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, doctors, nurses and staff on the hospital premises in the evening and were sent to their homes in ambulances.

Addressing mediapersons on the hospital premises, the Collector said that all the nine persons tested negative twice and hence, were discharged and would be continuously monitored by health officials every day.

He said that 13 persons who recovered were already sent home on April 15 and currently, 48 persons were in the ward.

He said of the 270 field samples taken, all tested negative and more samples would be lifted in the coming days.

Mr. Ganesan said that all the six Thailand nationals were kept in a separate ward in the hospital under police custody and they would be produced in the court on April 23.

Based on the court order, further course of action regarding them would be decided, he added.

The Erode South Police had registered a case against the Thai nationals for violating visa norms and being involved in religious preaching that eventually led to the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Of the six, three tested positive while others tested negative.

The judicial magistrate, through video conferencing, remanded all the six to custody till April 23 and permitted them to be in the hospital.