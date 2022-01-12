Nine peafowl found dead in farmland in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

12 January 2022 23:53 IST

Nine peafowl were found dead in a farmland at Kinathukkadavu in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Forest Department said the birds were found dead in the land belonging to S. Kuppusamy (60) at Bharathinagar, near Kinathukadavu, which falls under the limits of Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The Forest Department received information about the death of peafowl on Wednesday afternoon. A team rushed to the place and found seven peahens and a peacock dead.

A government veterinarian autopsied the birds and collected samples for forensic examination. The Department suspects that the peafowl were poisoned.

A special team of the Forest Department has started investigation.