January 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

Carcasses of nine peacocks and three roosters were found near a farm land at U. Maramangalam village, near Tholsampatti, on Friday.

On information, police, forest, and revenue department officials rushed to the spot. On inquiry, it was reported a few farmers in the locality kept rat poison to kill rats that were damaging crops on their land. The peacocks and roosters that consumed that rat poison died. The Forest Department is inquiring local farmers in this connection.