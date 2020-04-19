Nine more patients recover from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district, discharged

As many as nine patients from Tiruppur district who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Saturday, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Sunday.

This brings the total number of patients from Tiruppur discharged from Coimbatore’s ESI Hospital to 10, he told mediapersons. As of Sunday, Tiruppur district saw the confirmation of 108 COVID-19 positive cases.

Strict action will be taken against those who disclose and spread personal details of COVID-19 positive patients on social media, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan warned.

“We have stepped up the sample collection in the district,” he added. With the recent introduction of the mobile sample collection vehicle, samples are being collected in the containment zones to minimise people with COVID-19 symptoms visiting the Tiruppur Government Hospital for sample collection.

Out of nearly 1.3 lakh migrant workers in the district, nearly 66,000 are staying in the premises of their workplaces during the lockdown. Among the rest who stay outside, dry rations have been supplied to nearly 12,000 workers and the rest will be covered soon, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

The Collector inspected the temporary vegetable market set up at Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School and fish markets at CTC Corner, Kangeyam Road, on Sunday morning.