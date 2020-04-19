Coimbatore

Nine more patients recover from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district, discharged

This brings the total number of patients from Tiruppur, discharged from Coimbatore’s ESI Hospital, to 10

As many as nine patients from Tiruppur district who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Saturday, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Sunday.

This brings the total number of patients from Tiruppur discharged from Coimbatore’s ESI Hospital to 10, he told mediapersons. As of Sunday, Tiruppur district saw the confirmation of 108 COVID-19 positive cases.

Strict action will be taken against those who disclose and spread personal details of COVID-19 positive patients on social media, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan warned.

“We have stepped up the sample collection in the district,” he added. With the recent introduction of the mobile sample collection vehicle, samples are being collected in the containment zones to minimise people with COVID-19 symptoms visiting the Tiruppur Government Hospital for sample collection.

Out of nearly 1.3 lakh migrant workers in the district, nearly 66,000 are staying in the premises of their workplaces during the lockdown. Among the rest who stay outside, dry rations have been supplied to nearly 12,000 workers and the rest will be covered soon, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

The Collector inspected the temporary vegetable market set up at Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School and fish markets at CTC Corner, Kangeyam Road, on Sunday morning.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 2:35:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/nine-more-patients-recover-from-covid-19-in-tiruppur-district-discharged/article31381069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY