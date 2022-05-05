Nine kg meat destroyed in Erode

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected hotels and restaurants in the city and seized nine kg of unhygienic and cooked old poultry meat on Thursday.

A team led by J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, inspected 25 hotels and restaurants on Wednesday and Thursday and found cooked chicken stored in refrigerators.

Also, meat was stored for many days in refrigerators and were cooked and served to customers.

On Thursday evening, the team seized six kg of cooked chicken stored in the refrigerator at a reputed restaurant at Kollampalayam.

Officers said that frozen old fish and coloured meat were also destroyed during the inspection and notices were served to hotel five owners. Samples were lifted and sent for laboratory analysis.

Complaints related to poor quality of food can be taken up with the District Food Safety Authority at WhatsApp number 94440-42322, they added.