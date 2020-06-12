Nine including two children test positive in Coimbatore

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The infected include four men, three women and two children.

They had come from other States by flight and train services.

A 35-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son and a 31-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were among those who tested positive, Health Department sources said.

A 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman also tested positive. These seven were from Coimbatore city.

Two men, aged 29 and 52, belong to Keeranatham and Mettupalayam respectively, sources said. All nine patients were admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for treatment.

As per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued on Friday, there are 23 active cases (domestic and imported) in Coimbatore district, sources said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive persons in the district so far is 173.

One case in Tiruppur

After 40 days, Tiruppur district saw one COVID-19 positive case on Friday.

A 19-year-old nursing student who tested positive in Coimbatore on June 8 was cross-notified to Tiruppur district, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a tweet. While there were only 114 cases in the district from May 3 to June 11, the number increased to 115 in Friday’s bulletin.

Health Department sources said that the student was from Erode district and stayed at her grandmother’s residence in Mulanur from May 25 to June 5.

She went to Coimbatore the next day, where her swab sample was collected.

The district now has only one active case and the patient has been admitted to ESI Hospital.