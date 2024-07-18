GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine including self-styled LeT operative’s brother, man acquitted in Kozhikode twin blasts case held in Coimbatore

Published - July 18, 2024 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday arrested nine persons, including the brother of Thadiyantevida Naseer, a self-styled South India chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in several terror-related cases, and a man acquitted in Kozhikode twin blast case, on charges of preparing to commit dacoity.

The police said that Nazeer’s brother M. Shamal, 46, and Abdul Halim, 47, who was acquitted in the twin blast case and an accused in the Kalamassery bus arson case in Kerala, were among the nine arrested.

The others arrested were identified as Muhammed Anas, 29, of Ukkadam in Coimbatore, Mohammed Siyavudin, 40, A. Sunil, 45, and Sameer Ibrahim, 32, of Kasaragod in Kerala, and M. Prasath, 25, K. Shajahan, 26, and Salim Malik, 25, of Mangalam in Tiruppur.

According to the police, the accused and a few others were found in suspicious circumstances at Kulathupalayam ground at Kovaipudur on Tuesday night. The police questioned them and found out that they were preparing for dacoity in a house at Kovaipudur.

A senior police officer said that the city police had a tip-off from the Kerala police about suspicious activities by the men, based on which they were apprehended.

The police are on the lookout for three others, namely Nowfil Kaslam Sheik, 29, of Bhatkal in Karnataka, Mohammed Yasir, 18, of Tiruppur, and one Saravanan.

Coimbatore / crime / terrorism (crime)

