ADVERTISEMENT

Nine impersonators arrested in Coimbatore for extorting porn-watchers 

January 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-member gang consisting of college students and dropouts was nabbed by the cyber crime wing of the city police on charges of claiming to be government officials and extorting money from porn-watchers by issuing threat of legal action for browsing such content.

The imposters who had indulged in the act under the garb of personnel of cyber crime wing of the Police Department and staff of mobile courts were identified as Sabari (23), Allanrex,(18), Kishorekumar(18), Flavin Moses (18), Abishek Kumar (21), Dhanush Kumar (19), Praveen Kumar (20), Manoj.R (19), and Agastin. They were all remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US