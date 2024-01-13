GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine impersonators arrested in Coimbatore for extorting porn-watchers 

January 13, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-member gang consisting of college students and dropouts was nabbed by the cyber crime wing of the city police on charges of claiming to be government officials and extorting money from porn-watchers by issuing threat of legal action for browsing such content.

The imposters who had indulged in the act under the garb of personnel of cyber crime wing of the Police Department and staff of mobile courts were identified as Sabari (23), Allanrex,(18), Kishorekumar(18), Flavin Moses (18), Abishek Kumar (21), Dhanush Kumar (19), Praveen Kumar (20), Manoj.R (19), and Agastin. They were all remanded in judicial custody.

