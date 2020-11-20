Nine govt. school students from Coimbatore get medical admission on first day

Coimbatore

On the first day of counselling for admissions to medical and dental courses on Wednesday, nine government school students from Coimbatore, who cleared NEET, got seats in government medical colleges under the 7.5 % horizontal reservation.

Officials from the Department of School Education said on Thursday that 21 students from the district were eligible for the horizontal reservation. The nine students received admissions at Stanley Medical College in Chennai, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Government Tiruvarur Medical College, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

J. Dharani, who had the highest NEET mark in the district’s list with 461 out of 720, got admission at Stanley Medical College. Having passed out from the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School at R.S. Puram in 2017, this was her fourth attempt in NEET. “I was expecting to get admission at Madras Medical College or Stanley Medical College,” she told The Hindu over phone, expressing happiness for securing a seat in the latter. Her father was a goldsmith in Coimbatore and she received coaching at a private institute through scholarship last year, Ms. Dharani said.

A. Sridevi scored 450 marks and got admission at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. She passed out from the Government Higher Secondary School, Chettipalayam, in 2019. “I also had the option of Stanley Medical College, but my parents hesitated as it was far away,” she said. Her parents were labourers and she received free NEET coaching for her second attempt through a private study circle, Ms. Sridevi said.

On Thursday, three more government school students from Coimbatore got admission. P. Bistis Prisca and S. Ramya from the Government Higher Secondary School in Velliangadu and V. Poongodi from the Government Higher Secondary School in Arasur cleared NEET 2020 in their first attempt and got admission in three self-financing colleges, officials said.

Ms. Prisca (Scheduled Caste) scored 167 marks, Ms. Ramya (Scheduled Tribes) scored 145 marks, and Ms. Poongodi of SC-A (Arunthathiyar) scored 140 marks in NEET 2020.