Nine BSNL towers installed in remote areas of Erode

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed 4G towers at nine places in remote hilly areas in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, said general manager, Erode Circle, Shiv Shanker Sachan, on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

As part of the telecommunications service provider’s 25th formation day on October 1, employees took out a march from the BSNL office on Gandhiji Road to Telephone Bhavan at Meenatchi Sundaranar Road.

Addressing media persons after flagging off the rally, the general manager said people in the said remote habitations were without network connectivity until recently and that no other service providers had installed towers there. “BSNL has installed towers at Bargur, Gundri, Koothapalayam, Eratti, Sengulam, Kongadai, Marapatta, Ullaepalayam, and Talamalai,” he said, adding that the residents were using the services of BSNL.

The general manager said there were 4 lakh BSNL mobile connections, 25,000 modems and services, which were being provided through 322 towers and 672 modern equipment. As many as 72 towers were upgraded to provide the 4G service, while work was in progress to upgrade the other towers.

He said batteries in 100 towers were replaced, while steps were taken to replace 200 more batteries. “It will ensure uninterrupted service,” he said.

