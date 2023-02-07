ADVERTISEMENT

Nine arrested for stealing copper wire from transformer company in Coimbatore

February 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

 The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons in connection with the theft of 1,440 kg of copper wires from a transformer manufacturing company. 

The arrested have been identified as T. Jothilingam (25) of Thoothukudi, S. Anandakumar (27) of Attapadi in Kerala, Ameer Basha (24) of Tiruppur, C. Surya (23) of Sathyamangalam, B. Prabhu (22) of Pollachi, M. Senthilkumar (32) of Ondipudur, P. Prakash (42) of Mettupalayam, M. Ananth of Karamadai and a 17-year-old boy from Ondipudur. 

The police said that the accused were involved in the theft of 1,440 kg of copper wires worth ₹ 14 lakh from AB Durga Transformers Private Limited at K.R. Puram in the city in the early hours of January 30.  

Goldsmith arrested for stealing 621.66 gm gold 

The R.S. Puram police have arrested a goldsmith who stole 621.66 gm of gold from the jewellery unit he worked in Coimbatore. Sadam Hussain (24) of West Bengal was arrested by a special team of the police while hiding in a village in his native State.  The police had launched search for Hussain based on a complaint lodged by his employer Piyush Jain (35) of R.S. Puram who runs a jewellery unit at Srinivasa Ragava Street. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The complainant had handed over 621.66 gm of gold in the form of bracelet studs to Hussain for laser soldering work on January 27. Hussain was later found missing along with the gold. The police traced his location to a village in West Bengal and arrested him on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US