Nine arrested for stealing copper wire from transformer company in Coimbatore

February 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons in connection with the theft of 1,440 kg of copper wires from a transformer manufacturing company.

The arrested have been identified as T. Jothilingam (25) of Thoothukudi, S. Anandakumar (27) of Attapadi in Kerala, Ameer Basha (24) of Tiruppur, C. Surya (23) of Sathyamangalam, B. Prabhu (22) of Pollachi, M. Senthilkumar (32) of Ondipudur, P. Prakash (42) of Mettupalayam, M. Ananth of Karamadai and a 17-year-old boy from Ondipudur.

The police said that the accused were involved in the theft of 1,440 kg of copper wires worth ₹ 14 lakh from AB Durga Transformers Private Limited at K.R. Puram in the city in the early hours of January 30.

Goldsmith arrested for stealing 621.66 gm gold

The R.S. Puram police have arrested a goldsmith who stole 621.66 gm of gold from the jewellery unit he worked in Coimbatore. Sadam Hussain (24) of West Bengal was arrested by a special team of the police while hiding in a village in his native State. The police had launched search for Hussain based on a complaint lodged by his employer Piyush Jain (35) of R.S. Puram who runs a jewellery unit at Srinivasa Ragava Street.

The complainant had handed over 621.66 gm of gold in the form of bracelet studs to Hussain for laser soldering work on January 27. Hussain was later found missing along with the gold. The police traced his location to a village in West Bengal and arrested him on Monday.