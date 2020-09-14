Nine arrested for robbing families at knifepoint in Sathyamangalam

Five college students among those held

Nine persons, including five college students, were arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting four members of two families and decamping with 13 sovereign gold jewellery and ₹ 70,000 here on September 8.

According to a complaint lodged by S. Sajeev, a driver at Sathyamangalam Forest Division, with the Sathyamangalam police, unidentified persons entered his house and attacked his family and tenants and decamped with jewellery and cash. Police registered a case under Sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of IPC and four special teams were formed.

Police arrested P. Prakash (25), who led the robbery along with an 18-year-old boy, N. Dhanush (19), N. Soudeswaran (19), A. Aruldas (19), S. Bhuvaneswaran, M. Srinath (19), D. Mahendran (48) and S. Muthu (34), all from different villages in Sathyamangalam. Police recovered jewellery and cash from them. Weapons, mobile phones and a vehicle were also seized. The accused were produced before the court and lodged in prison.