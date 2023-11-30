Nine arrested for fraudulent transactions by luring callers through fake advertisements in dating website

November 30, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Nine persons were arrested from Bengaluru by the Cyber Crime wing of the city police for deceiving people by posting fake advertisements in Locanto website purportedly offering ayurvedic massage service and female escort service in Tamil Nadu.

Their modus operandi was to gather the personal details of people responding to the advertisements and carrying out transactions using new bank accounts and sim cards secured fraudulently for hiding their identity before shifting locations to Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Hari Prasath, a Pollachi resident, and eight others were arrested based on a complaint lodged by one of the affected persons, K.R. Radhakrishnan (43), under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 66D of IT Act - Amendment 2008 (cheating by means of any communication device or computer resource).

