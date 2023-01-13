ADVERTISEMENT

Niligiri Documentation Centre urges district administration to organize events to mark Ooty bicentenary 

January 13, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiri Documentation Centre (NDC) has urged the district administration to form a committee to organise the concluding events of the Ooty Bicentenary celebrations. The bicentennial celebrations in the Nilgiris kicked off in 2022 to mark the 200th year since the first colonial expedition reached the district.

In a press release, honorary director of the NDC, Venugopal Dharmalingam, suggested a 15-day book fair under the Chief Minister’s plan to organise one literary festivals in each district. In terms of sports promotion, an international or national snooker tournament could be organised. Snooker is the only international game which originated in Ooty in Tamil Nadu, he said.   

“Ooty has been associated with the south and north Indian film industry from the times of the talkies in the 1930s. A film industry’s tribute to Ooty can be organised by inviting old and new stars, directors and producers from the industry,” he added.

NDC has also mooted an exhibition on John Sullivan’s contributions to Nilgiris and the Madras presidency. Sullivan was a British administrator who first led an exploratory colonial expedition up the Nilgiris slopes  A special focus on Sullivan’s contribution to horticulture can also be added in this year’s Flower Show, the organisation said.

