Nilgiris summer festival to be held from May 7 to 31

May 03, 2022 21:24 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has released the full list of events that will be held during the summer festival season in the district this month.

In a press release, the district administration said that the festival season, which kicks off on May 7, will continue till May 31.

During this period, a photography exhibition will be held at the Horticulture Department office in Charring Cross organised by the Forest Department. The first major event will be the vegetable show on May 7 and May 8 at the Nehru Park in Kotagiri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spices show will be held in Gudalur from May 13 to May 15. In Udhagamandalam, the Rose Show, another major event that draws thousands of tourists will be held on May 14 and May 15 at the Government Rose Garden. The main event of the summer festival, the 124 th annual flower show, will be held from May 20 to May 24 at the Government Botanical Garden, while the fruit show organised by the Horticulture Department will be held at the Sims Park in Coonoor on May 28 and May 29.

The district administration has also announced that cultural events and dances, featuring performances by adivasi communities indigenous to the Nilgiris will be held at the RCTC auditorium in Udhagamandalam between May 18 and May 24, between May 25 h and May 31 at the Government Botanical Garden and also at the Boat House between May 18 and May 31.

Various exhibits organised by women’s self help groups, Aavin, INDCOSERVE and TANTEA will be installed at the RCTC parking lot along the Garden Road between May 18 and May 31, the press release said.

Meanwhile, a boat race will be held at the Ooty lake on May 19. The summer festival season in the Nilgiris is being organized after a gap of two-years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.