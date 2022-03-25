Nilgiris summer festival likely to begin on May 7 

The festival is being resumed after a gap of more than two years

Director of Horticulture R. Brinda Devi, District Collector S.P. Amrith and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat at a meeting on the Nilgiris summer festival at the Collectorate in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The festival is being resumed after a gap of more than two years

The summer festival in the Nilgiris is likely to begin on May 7 with the inauguration of the two-day Vegetable Show at the Nehru Park in Kotagiri, according to the tentative schedule released on Friday. The festival that had remained suspended in view of COVID-19 pandemic is being resumed after a gap of more than two years.

A meeting chaired by Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops R. Brinda Devi was held in Udhagamandalam on Friday. District Collector S.P. Amrith, District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and other district officials from the Department of Horticulture took part. The committee overseeing the planning and execution of the summer festival discussed the dates and prospective arrangements.

Mr. Amrith told reporters the summer festival and the 124th Annual Flower Show would take place in the Nilgiris after a gap of more than two years. “We have tentatively decided on the dates and will be waiting for confirmation from the government to officially announce the dates,” said Mr. Amrith.

According to Mr. Amrith, the summer festival will begin with the 11th Vegetable Show on May 7 and 8 in the Nehru Park in Kotagiri. This event will be followed by the 9th Spices Show in Gudalur from May 13 to 15. The next major event is the 17th Rose Show on May 14 and 15 to be held in the Government Rose Garden, followed up by the 124th Flower Show at the Government Botanical Garden from May 20 to 24.

The summer festival will come to a close with the 62nd Fruit Show to be held on May 28 and 29 at the Sims Park in Coonoor.

The events to be held during the summer festival will be held with all COVID-19 protocols in place, announced officials.