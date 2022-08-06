Nilgiris sees highest rainfall in T.N., Coimbatore comes second

August 06, 2022 19:48 IST

The Nilgiris recorded the highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu — 41.30 mm average — between June 1 and August 5, according to the data released by Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Saturday.

Data revealed that the State saw 266.4 mm of rain during this period every year. Coimbatore district recorded an average of 19.71 mm rainfall and Krishnagiri 3.43 mm.

In the Nilgiris district since June 1, Avalanche saw extremely heavy rain - 322mm, followed by Upper Bhavani (198 mm) and Pandalur (137 mm), besides areas near Harrisons Malayalam Ltd (86 mm). A total of 15 huts and three houses were damaged in the district. One cattle each died in the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts.

Coimbatore's Chinnakallar saw heavy rain of 75 mm and one house in the district was damaged, the statement said.

Eight houses in Krishnagiri, two huts in Dharmapuri, one hut in Salem and a house in Erode were damaged in the downpour.

Safety measures

As safety measure against excess water release in the districts, the government set up 15 relief camps in Erode, 12 in Namakkal, four in Nilgiris and one in Dharmapuri. "Collectors of these districts have been contacted on updates and requirements at the camps," the Minister said in the statement.

In the Nilgiris, 85 personnel and two teams, 65 personnel and two teams in Namakkal and one team each in Coimbatore and Erode have been deployed for search and rescue operations.