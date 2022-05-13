Nilgiris residents urged to return empty liquor bottles

The Nilgiris district administration has appealed to the residents and tourists to hand back empty liquor bottles to local TASMAC shops or to waste collection kiosks to prevent bottles from being discarded near forests and in streams in the district.

Following the directions of the High Court, the government had ordered the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) to implement a buy-back scheme for liquor bottles. The orders are to be implemented by May 15.

The Nilgiris district administration stated that the first mass clean-up drive of discarded liquor bottles was conducted on May 11, and that more such clean-ups will be undertaken. The Nilgiris Collector, S.P.Amrith, has also directed TASMAC shops to implement the buy-back scheme of liquor bottles by May 15 th. Under the initiative, liquor shops have been directed to charge ₹10 per bottle extra from patrons, and refund the amount on return of the bottle.

The Collector also said that 15 waste and liquor bottle collection kiosks have been set up across the district, and appealed to the tourists and residents to return used bottles at these locations. The initiative to prevent littering is being undertaken to minimise the risk that illegally discarded liquor bottles pose to wildlife, with wildlife said to be at risk of injury from the bottles.