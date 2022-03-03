Nilgiris resident studying in Ukraine given warm welcome

A medical student, who was stranded in Ukraine, was given a wam welcome by Forest Minister K. Ramachandran on Thursday.

The Coonoor-based S. Sai Sonu, a 3 rd year student, was studying in the city of Vinnytsia when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine started.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Sonu said that her roommates, who were from different parts of the world, were impressed by the response by the Tamil Nadu government in bearing the costs of repatriating students. Her father, Sainath, who was also in Coonoor, said that the efficacy of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin was having an impact across the world due to the response to the crisis.

Mr. Ramachandran said that Ms. Sonu is believed to be among 20,000 Indian students who are studying in Ukraine. H