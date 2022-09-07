‘Nilgiris records highest rainfall in T.N.’

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 07, 2022 21:03 IST

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has stated that the State received 438 mm overall average rainfall from June 1 till September 6.

According to the Agro Climate Research Centre, the Nilgiris recorded the maximum rainfall (1752 mm) and Thoothukodi the least (110 mm).

Coimbatore saw 250 mm rainfall as of Tuesday from June 1, 537 mm in Dharmapuri, 425 mm in Erode and 261 mm in Tiruppur.

Forecast

Coimbatore will record over 230 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 30, Dharmapuri - 400 mm, Erode - 255, Krishnagiri - 365 mm, Namakkal - 350 mm, Salem - 450 mm, and Tiruppur - 150 mm, it said.

Further, the university said Chennai will record 480 mm of rainfall in the same period, Kanyakumari will see 610 mm, 560 mm for Kancheepuram and 505 mm for Thiruvannamalai.

Coimbatore, this week

Coimbatore district will see a total of 12.5 mm cumulative rainfall on September 8, with the maximum in Annur (4.4 mm) and lowest in Pollachi (South) (0.2 mm) — excluding Anamalai, Sarcarsamakulam, Sulur, Periyanayakkanpalayam and both TNAU zones which will see no rain — as per the data posted on TNAU’s Agro Climate Research Centre website. 

The district will see an average of 3.8 mm downpour till September 11, the data states.

