Nilgiris police summon Kodanad case accused to verify ‘fresh information’

16 August 2021 23:23 IST

The Nilgiris district police have issued a summons to one of the prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case to cross verify some “new information” that came to light during the course of the trial.

Sources told The Hindu that summons had been issued to K.V. Sayan, who along with nine others are accused of breaking into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2017, murdering a security guard in the process. The men are alleged to have stolen valuables from the bungalow.

K. Vijayan, one of the lawyers representing the accused in the Kodanad case, said the prosecution had filed a memo in the district sessions court here seeking to gain some clarity on new information that had come to light after the initiation of the trial against the accused in the case.

Sources remained tight-lipped on what exactly the “new information” pertains to. Police sources confirmed that Mr. Sayan had been asked to appear before them but added that an exact date had not been fixed.

The next hearing in the Kodanad case will be on August 27.