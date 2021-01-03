Nilgiris police solve all murder cases in 2020

The Nilgiris district police have solved all the murder cases and sexual offences committed against women and children in 2020, a release said.
The police said that in 2019, seven murder cases were registered across the Nilgiris. Statistics with the district crime records bureau also revealed that of a total of 63 cases of sexual offences were registered in 2020, and all the cases have been solved and the accused arrested.
The statement said that 23 sensitisation camps were held in schools, colleges and workplaces to sensitise women and children about sexual abuse laws.
The total number of accidents has also decreased when compared to previous years, though the number of fatalities has increased in 2020. Statistics show that the total number of accidents reduced from 157 in 2019 to 136 in 2020, while the number of people injured also reduced from 308 in 2019 to 203 in 2020.
However, the number of people killed in accidents increased slightly this year to 16 deaths from just 13 in 2019. The police said that in 2020, CCTV cameras have been installed in major intersections and crowded places across the district, with a total of 1,160 cameras being monitored by the police.
