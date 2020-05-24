Nilgiris’ native rose species faces ecological threats

UDHAGAMANDALAM

24 May 2020 22:50 IST

For generations, indigenous communities like the Todas have used the blooming cycle of the Rosa leschenaultii, the only rose shrub species native to the Nilgiris, as a sign that the onset of the monsoon was imminent. Over the last few weeks, the native rose has been seen blooming in parts of the Nilgiris, including parts of the Ketti Valley.

Explaining the important role the Rosa leschenaultii performs in a typical Shola forest, Godwin Vasanth Bosco, a restoration ecologist from the Nilgiris said that the rose usually grows along the periphery of a native Shola forest.

“The plants date back to millions of years. They grow along the margins of a forest and help to maintain the micro-climate inside the forest,” said Mr. Bosco. He added that the plants were becoming increasingly harder to spot due to the degradation of the habitats in which they are found.

Advertising

Advertising

Conservationists said that while these unassuming plants play a crucial role in the local ecology, they do not get the same amount of protection that other types of native flora, such as a Shola tree species would receive.

They said that native Shola forests in the Nilgiris comprise hundreds of different varieties of plants, trees, creepers and shrubs that work together symbiotically. They added that while the need to protect and conserve Shola tree species was often given precedence, there were hundreds of other species too that comprise native ecology and were coming under increasing threat from multiple factors including the increased rate of spread of invasive flora into the Nilgiris’ upper plateau.

Titus John, a Coonoor-based photographer who documented the flowering of the plants in the Ketti Valley, recently said that the few individuals he spotted in the region were growing extremely close to tea estates and human habitations, while most individuals were surrounded by exotic or invasive plant species.

“I had heard about this particular kind of rose endemic to the Nilgiris and had wanted to document it. It was quite a surprise to me that this rose, which I heard grew around Shola patches, was quite close to tea estates,” he said.