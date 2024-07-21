GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nilgiris MP, Minister condoles deaths of youngsters who drowned in river

Published - July 21, 2024 08:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiris MP A. Raja at the home of Gunasekaran, one of the two youths who drowned in the Ponnani River in Bitherkad, Gudalur.

Nilgiris MP A. Raja at the home of Gunasekaran, one of the two youths who drowned in the Ponnani River in Bitherkad, Gudalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nilgiris MP A. Raja and State Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran visited the home of one of the two youngsters who drowned in the Ponnani River in Bitherkad, Gudalur, on Sunday.

Condoling the death of Gunasekaran, Mr. Raja and Mr. Ramachandran handed over a cheque of ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to his family. The MP also handed over ₹1 lakh each additionally from his own funds to the families of the two deceased, Gunasekaran and Kaviyarasan, who were washed away while bathing in the river on Saturday.

Mr. Raja and Mr. Ramachandran visited Kokkal in Gudalur to take stock of the damage infrastructure damaged by the rains and also went to a temporary relief shelter in Cherangode, where 14 families are temporarily housed. Mr. Raja handed over relief materials to the families.

Collector issues warning

In the wake of the incident, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru issued a statement on Sunday warning residents from venturing close to and into water bodies during the continuing spells of rain in the Nilgiris.

In a statement, the collector added that failing to heed the warning would lead to increased chances of loss of life during the rains.

The district administration also urged the public to refrain from venturing too close to water bodies during spells of rain, to not bathe in water bodies or attempt crossing them using vehicles and ensure children do not enter rivers, lakes or streams.

The Collector also warned people against venturing out of their homes during heavy rain and also asked them to not park their vehicles or take shelter under trees, near walls or utility poles as they could collapse or fall due to heavy winds.

Rains in the Nilgiris eased off slightly on Sunday, with an average of 10.9 millimetres recorded between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.