Nilgiris MP arranges for air transport of body of child killed by leopard, flight tickets for parents

January 08, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja (DMK), has arranged for the family of three-year-old Nancy, who was killed by a leopard, to travel to their native state of Jharkhand by flight. He has also helped to make arrangements to fly the body of the girl to Jharkhand.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said the arrangements were made by Mr. Raja, after they found that a trip to Ranchi in Jharkhand would take the family more than three days by road. The administration said Mr. Raja purchased flight tickets for Nancy’s parents, while also making arrangements to fly Nancy’s body from Coimbatore to Chennai, and from there to Ranchi.

Nancy was killed by a leopard in Pandalur on January 6, 2024. She was among two persons the leopard killed, while three others were injured in a series of negative interactions between people and the animal in Pandalur since December 21. The leopard was tranquillised and captured on January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy’s body was embalmed at the Udhagamandalam Medical College and Hospital prior to being sent to Coimbatore. The Nilgiris district administration also got in touch with the Ranchi Collector to ensure that the family is safely taken to their hometown, from Ranchi.

Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin had also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh for Nancy’s parents. Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna, handed over the cheque to Nancy’s parents and condoled with them over their daughter’s death. The Collector spent a few minutes with Nancy’s parents prior to their departure from Udhagamandalam on Monday, January 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT