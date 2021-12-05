Nilgiris Mountain Rail services cancelled till December 14

Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days causing the fear of landslips on the track

Anticipating rains and resultant landslips on the track, services on the Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam have been cancelled till December 14.

Since both Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days, Railways decided to cancel the services till December 14, considering the safety of passengers, the department sources said on Sunday.

The train services, a major tourist attraction, had to be frequently cancelled between Mettupalayam, the starting point and Coonoor, 15 kms from Queen of Hills Udhgamandalam, due to landslip and boulders falling on the track since September.

The landslips occured near Kallar and Hillgrove 10 km from Mettupalayam and the passengers had to be brought back in buses.

Considering the safety of the passengers and also rains during the North-east monsoon, railways cancelled the services and efforts were on to clear all the debris and make the track a safe passage, they said.