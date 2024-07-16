ADVERTISEMENT

Judge dies in hit-and-run at Pollachi in Coimbatore district

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

P. Karunanidhi, 58, was working as third additional district judge in the Nilgiris

The Hindu Bureau

P. Karunanidhi | Photo Credit: SPL

A judge, who was working in the Nilgiris, died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle at Pollachi in Coimbatore district on July 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that P. Karunanidhi, 58, who was working as third additional district judge in the Nilgiris, died in the accident.

The two-wheeler rider, identified by the police as Vanjimuthu of Kanjampatti near Pollachi, did not attend to the injured judge after the accident, and sped away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accident took place around 2.30 p.m. when Karunanidhi, who hailed from Chinnampalayam in Pollachi, attempted to cross Pollachi – Udumalpet Road. He had come to Pollachi on leave. After parking his car on the side of the road near Thanga Saras Marriage Hall, he attempted to cross the road. A speeding motorcycle hit him and left without stopping, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The judge suffered head injuries and was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, in an ambulance, after being alerted by other motorists. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, the police said.

Following the fatal accident, the Pollachi east police examined visuals from surveillance cameras in the area and identified the motorcyclist. The police took the rider, Vanjimuthu, into custody in the evening and booked him for offence under Section 106 (2) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US