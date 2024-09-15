Nilgiris Forest Department arrested farmer for laying snare

The Nilgiris forest division detained a farmer for using snares on his property in a bid to capture wild game on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Forest Department officials from the Kattabettu forest range in Kotagiri said that they were on a routine patrol in Bikkapathy beat on Friday (September 13, 2024), when they discovered a few snares that had been laid on a private land. They suspect that the snares were being used to trap small game, including black-naped hare.

However, officials said that the snares could not only kill or main small mammals but also larger species, including leopards and tigers. In the recent past, multiple instances of leopards, tigers, and sloth bears becoming trapped in snares and dying as a result have been reported.

Following the finding of the snares, the Forest Department detained a man who had leased the land from its original owner and was farming on it. They identified him as Murthy (30). They detained Murthy and conducted inquiries. During the course of their investigation, Murthy confessed to laying the snares on his property.

The Forest Department imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Murthy and let him off with a warning. Officials said that they had increased patrolling in all forest ranges in the Nilgiris division, in an effort to clampdown on poaching.

Man arrested for using gelatin sticks for well construction.

In a separate incident, the Kolacombai police in the Nilgiris arrested Suresh Kumar, for using gelatin sticks for the construction of a well on his property. Local residents had informed the police of the use of explosives, and police launched an investigation. They arrested and remanded Suresh Kumar.

