Coimbatore

Nilgiris district witnesses increase in pass percentage

The Nilgiris district recorded a pass percentage of 92.02 % among the 6,852 students. Officials said that the pass percentage witnessed an increase of 1.15 % over last year’s results.

According to the school education department, 2,711 boys and 3,594 girls passed the examinations. The pass percentage among boys was 87.37 % while among the girls was at 95.87 %, officials said.

Meanwhile, 100 % pass results were recorded in 19 schools across the district, including two government higher secondary schools.

