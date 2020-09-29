Nilgiris district to get more COVID-19 care facilities

Following a spike in the number of positive cases

District Collector J. Innocent Divya said that more COVID-19 care facilities were being readied in the district, following an increase in the number of cases.

The number of tests conducted each day in the district will be increased from 1,400 to 2,000 a day, she said.

Ms. Divya said a 60-bed facility was being set up at the Sait Memorial Hospital in Udhagamandalam, and the estate hospitals and Primary Health Centres too would be turned into COVID-19 care facilities. The facilities would have oxygen lines to provide emergency care for patients.

“People with mild symptoms can be home quarantined provided they have adequate facilities, and doctors will check on them via video calling,” a press release from the district administration said.

Tourist passes

Ms. Divya said the district administration was approving around 150 tourist passes each week. There had been certain sectors of business who had been calling for increasing the number of tourist e-passes. “They said the tourism industry itself had been greatly affected. So we are now approving tourists who are applying for passes with confirmed bookings,” said the Collector.

The Collector said that if the number of cases continued to increase, the district administration would relook the strategy, but was quick to add that rather than tourists, it was the locals who failed to wear masks and follow physical distance protocols.

She urged the residents to not travel unnecessarily outside the Nilgiris, to help slow down the rate of infection in the district.