Nilgiris district remains closed to tourists: Collector

01 September 2020 22:44 IST

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, reiterated on Tuesday that the district would remain closed for tourists.

Ms. Divya told reporters here that though hotels and resorts will be allowed to function, those who choose to stay at these places can only travel to the Nilgiris for business purposes and for essential work. “All tourist spots will remain closed till further instructions from the Chief Minister,” said Ms. Divya and urged tourists to stay away from the Nilgiris till restrictions are fully lifted.

People entering the Nilgiris would still require e-passes and those trying to visit for tourism-related activities will be sent back.

Ms. Divya also appealed to local residents, who have symptoms of COVID-19, to visit the nearest government healthcare facility and get tested. “It is vitally important now that people take care of themselves, behave responsibly and get tested if they have any symptoms,” she said.

“It will be difficult to continue to trace the contacts of every single case from here on in, and though we will continue our efforts, we appeal to the public to also come forward and get tested,” she added.