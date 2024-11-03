GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nilgiris district police clamp down on cyber crime

Published - November 03, 2024 07:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

With increasing cyber crimes reported in the Nilgiris, the district police are planning to intensify awareness campaigns among college students and village residents.

Statistics from the Nilgiris District Police have revealed a two-fold increase in cybercrime cases, from 687 cases in 2021 and 2022 to 1,453 cases in 2023 and 2024. The losses incurred by victims have also increased substantially, from ₹1.32 crore in 2021 to ₹6.21 crore so far in 2024.

Interventions by the cybercrime police have so far resulted in the retrieval of ₹3.44 crore, or 19% of the total funds stolen during this period. The Nilgiris district police also reported that a total of ₹29.65 crore in bank accounts suspected of being used in cybercrime fraud have been frozen.

While the victims of online fraud were mostly elderly persons who were not very tech-savvy, recent years have seen people from all age groups and socioeconomic backgrounds falling prey to such crimes, police said. One-time password (OTP) scams, courier scams, work-from-home and “digital arrest” scams were becoming more common, as were scammers pretending to work for government departments and demanding money to pay for essential services.

Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha said that the police were encouraging people to come forward if they had been victims of cybercrime fraud. “We are also clamping down on scammers working from within the district itself,” said Ms. Nisha. The police have planned to conduct outreach programmes at schools and colleges to warn youngsters about commonly used techniques by scammers to defraud people, alongside village-level awareness campaigns to reach residents living in rural areas, the DSP added.

