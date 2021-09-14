Nilgiris district covers eligible adult population for COVID-19 vaccination

Udhagamandalam

14 September 2021 00:00 IST

5,14,783 people have been administered the vaccine

The Nilgiris district administration has said that all eligible adults have been covered under the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

While 5,14,783 people had been administered the vaccine, the remaining 6,277 people who had been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus would be vaccinated three months post recovery.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya told reporters at Yedapalli in Coonoor on Monday that 29,760 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine across the Nilgiris during the mega vaccination camp held on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that of the total population of 7.24 lakh in the Nilgiris, 5.21 lakh were adults.

Barring those in the recovery period, the others had been vaccinated.

Ms. Divya said the district had been able to achieve this coverage due to the Chief Minister and the State Health Minister making vaccines available for the district.

She thanked the various government departments and health workers for ensuring that vaccines were administered to everyone, even to those in rural areas that were hard to reach for health workers.

The district administration had earlier targeted Adivasi communities and tea plantation workers to ensure that they were fully vaccinated.

A concerted effort to dispel vaccine hesitancy was launched, and all members of Adivasi communities, tea estate and factory workers were inoculated.