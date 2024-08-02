GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nilgiris District Collector urges public to not spread rumours on social media

Published - August 02, 2024 07:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inspecting the equipment of NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services for flood preparedness at Collector’s office in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inspecting the equipment of NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services for flood preparedness at Collector’s office in Udhagamandalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Nilgiris District Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, urged the public to not share unfounded rumours on social media of impending extreme climate events in the Nilgiris, that she said was “spreading panic” among residents.

“Rumours are being spread on social media that the extreme climate event that caused landslides in Wayanad will happen in the Nilgiris. People are becoming panicked due to these rumours,” said Ms. Tanneeru, who was reviewing the preparedness of Fire and Rescue Services personnel as well as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

Ms. Tanneeru, while stating that the district administration was considering lodging police complaints against people spreading rumours online, also urged the media to exercise restraint and to not broadcast “wrong” information that could spread panic among residents and to also inform the police about any persons found doing so.

She added that the situation in the Nilgiris was being monitored at a state-level, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directly monitoring the situation. A state-level committee is being formed to study the geology of the Nilgiris. Officials from the Geological Survey of India are to visit the Nilgiris in August to study areas vulnerable to landslips and geological natural disasters, said Ms. Tanneeru.

“A list of vulnerable areas that have already been identified will be studied by the team, who will advise the administration on the further steps that need to be taken to stabilise these areas,” said the Collector.

The Collector said that a total of 42 zonal teams comprising over 500 personnel have been deployed across the Nilgiris to tend to any emergency situations. The Fire and Rescue Services and NDRF teams are in a state of preparedness. Residents who needed assistance during the rain should get in touch with the disaster management control room in the Nilgiris through toll-free number, 1077. Residents who feared for their safety can request to be shifted to temporary relief shelters, she added.

