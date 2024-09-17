GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nilgiris District Collector holds monsoon preparedness meeting

Published - September 17, 2024 06:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, held a meeting on September 15 (Sunday) to review measures that are being undertaken to prevent loss of life and injuries that may occur due to the Northeast monsoon.

Ms. Tanneeru said that the district administration held discussions with emergency responders, including the Fire and Rescue Services, to ensure that all essential firefighting and rescue equipment were maintained and in a state of readiness.

The Collector also strategised contingency measures to ensure that trees that become uprooted during rain are cleared quickly and efficiently, using excavators. Measures were also discussed to minimise power outages that were prevalent during the last spell of heavy rain in the district, when many parts of Udhagamandalam and Gudalur town went without electricity for a number of days.

The Collector also told the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to ensure that power supply is restored in areas where power outages do occur. Government departments were also told to ensure availability of adequate number of power-saws, sand bags, ambulances and medicines for treating any sick or injured people. Rations will also need to be stored in case of emergency for distribution to people, while mitigatory measures to minimise damage to infrastructure in areas prone to landslips were also discussed.

