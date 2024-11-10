Nilgiris district administration urges people living downstream of Emerald Dam to take adequate safety measures

The Nilgiris district administration has urged people living downstream of the Emerald Dam to take adequate safety precautions as water from the dam is to be released for 30 days.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said that owing to work on the new Kundah hydro power house in Kattukuppai, water stored in the Emerald Dam will be released from 11 a.m on Sunday (November 10, 2024.)

Water released from the dam will flow through the Yedakkadu sluice and into the Kundha Dam. As a result, people living along areas that can be prone to flooding should exercise caution and move to higher ground. People seeking assistance can contact the Nilgiris district administration, through its dedicated toll free number, at 1077 and landline numbers at 0423-2450034, 2450035.

“People should be cautious and must not go close to streams or bathe in them. Residents should not let their children play in or near streams and rivers running through the region,” the district administration said, adding vehicles trying to cross streams too are at risk of being swept away.