Nilgiris district administration readies 42 teams for rescue, rehabilitation, in wake of heavy rains

The Nilgiris district administration has formed 42 zonal teams across six zones, which will be in a constant state of preparedness during spells of rain caused by the onset of the southwest monsoon, a press release from the district administration said.

A total of 456 relief shelters have been identified and will be open to members of the public who need to be evacuated from their homes. Rescue, evacuation and aid distribution networks have been established with officials from various government departments, including the revenue department, police, highways department, electricity board, fire and rescue services, as well as the health department, among others.

A total of 3,500 first responders as well as Aaptamitra volunteers are in a state of readiness to assist people in need, the press release said.

People in need of assistance during emergencies can reach the Nilgiris district administration through their toll-free number, 1077, as well as by contacting the numbers, 0423-2450034 and 0423-2450035.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, heavy rains in Udhagamandalam town led to roads becoming inundated, especially in low-lying areas surrounding the Udhagamandalam Railway Station and the Ooty Race Course. According to the district administration, the town received 58.77 millimeters of rainfall over a 24-hour period till Sunday morning.