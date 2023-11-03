Nilgiris district administration promises action against illegal private buildings

November 03, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district administration has said it will take action against illegal buildings that contravene building rules.

In a press release, the district administration said it had received numerous complaints about buildings being constructed without proper approvals, of agricultural land being destroyed and transformed into residential plots and other illegalities.

The administration said the construction of buildings in the district was governed by the Master Plan Rules, Tamil Nadu District Municipalities (Hill Stations) Building Rules, 1993, the district-level Architectural and Aesthetic Aspects (AAA) Committee as well as the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA). Buildings can only be constructed once the relevant local bodies – the municipality, town or village panchayat as well as the AAA committee and HACA committee grant approvals, the press release said.

Existing laws gave local bodies and the district administration powers to seal or demolish illegally-constructed structures built without proper approvals.

The administration urged local residents and builders to desist from violating these rules and said severe action would be taken against violators.

No clarity on illegal government constructions

While the warnings to private construction projects have been welcomed by local residents who are pushing for a sustainable development model for the district, the administration has failed to provide any clarity on any action that will be taken against government departments that have continuously flouted building rules.

Over the past few months, the Tourism Department as well as the Udhagamandalam Municipality have begun construction of a rope bridge and zipline towers adjoining the Ooty lake, and also a viewing deck overlooking the Ketti Valley, all without HACA or AAA Committee permissions.

