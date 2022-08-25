Nilgiris district administration announces precautions for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

The Nilgiris district administration and the district police have urged people taking part in Vinayaka Chathurthi processions to not antagonise members of other communities during the processions and to not indulge in any acts that could lead to confrontations with people.

Recently, a meeting involving the Collector, top district police officials and revenue department officials was held to discuss security measures that will be in place in the run up to and during the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in the district. Among the precautions were appeals made to those setting up pandals and taking part in processions. The district administration said that approval will be required to set up pandals and specified locations, and urged those setting up the pandals to be mindful of people in surrounding areas.

Once the processions were over, the organisers were told to transport the idols by vehicle to the designated water bodies for immersion. People were also asked to not raise any derogatory slogans, and organisers of the processions were told to ensure that the rules were followed, failing which, they will be held responsible. Organisers were also told to not force any shopkeepers to shut down their businesses or not set off any fireworks. People taking part in processions should also not carry any weapons, the district administration said.

The organisers were also told to help with security for the idols and ensure that the idols are kept safe in the days running up to the immersion. The names and contact details of the organisers are to be shared with the district police for communication, as well as the names and contact details of the drivers of the vehicles which will transport the idols to the water bodies for immersion.

Present at the meeting was District Revenue Officer, Keerthi Priyadarshini, ADSP (Nilgiris district police), Mohan Nawas as well as other officials from the revenue department.